Эксперты оценили шансы Узбекистана на победу в Кубке Азии: процент невысокий

Through 2 matchdays at the AFC Asian Cup #AsianCup2019, and here's how things stand. Nobody eliminated yet. #AFC



10 teams through: 🇦🇪🇯🇴🇰🇷🇨🇳🇮🇷🇮🇶🇶🇦🇸🇦🇯🇵🇺🇿, and here's what the knockout bracket looks like. Iran still our favorite. pic.twitter.com/kk3oeuQ524