16:13 30 Января 2020
Узбекистан
русўзбo’z
Прямой эфир
  • RUB153.89
  • EUR10541.66
  • USD9563.33
Поиск
Грета Тунберг

Грета Тунберг регистрирует свое имя как товарный знак

© AFP 2018 / PONTUS LUNDAHL
В мире
Получить короткую ссылку
43 0 0
https://cdn2.img.sputniknews-uz.com/images/1334/27/13342747.jpg
Sputnik Узбекистан
https://uz.sputniknews.ru/world/20200130/13342778/Greta-Tunberg-registriruet-svoe-imya-kak-tovarnyy-znak.html

По словам известного подростка, все еще существуют люди, которые зачастую без разрешения используют ее имя в коммерческих целях.

ТАШКЕНТ, 30 янв - Sputnik. Шведская школьница Грета Тунберг зарегистрирует свое имя в качестве товарного знака, написала она в своем Instagram.

В США выйдет документальный фильм о Грете Тунберг >>

В частности, она зарегистрирует движение Fridays For Future и его шведское название Skolstrejk for klimatet.

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

Impostors, trademarks, commercial interests, royalties and foundation... First: Unfortunately there are still people who are trying to impersonate me or falsely claim that they "represent" me in order to communicate with high profile people, politicians, media, artists etc. Please be aware that this is happening and be extremely suspicious if you are contacted by ”me” or someone saying they ”represent” me. I apologize to anyone who has been contacted - and even misled - by this kind of behavior. Second: My name and the #FridaysForFuture movement are constantly being used for commercial purposes without any consent whatsoever. It happens for instance in marketing, selling of products and people collecting money in my and the movement’s name. That is why I’ve applied to register my name, Fridays For Future, Skolstrejk för klimatet etc as trademarks. This action is to protect the movement and its activities. It is also needed to enable my pro bono legal help to take necessary action against people or corporations etc who are trying to use me and the movement in purposes not in line with what the movement stands for. I assure you, I and the other school strikers have absolutely no interests in trademarks. But unfortunately it needs to be done. Fridays For Future is a global movement founded by me. It belongs to anyone taking part in it, above all the young people. It can - and must - not be used for individual or commercial purposes. And third: together with my family I’m setting up a foundation. It’s already registered and existing, but it not is not yet up and running. This is strictly nonprofit of course and there are no interests in philanthropy. It is just something that is needed for handling money (book royalties, donations, prize money etc) in a completely transparent way. For instance, taxes have to be paid before we can give them away to specified purposes and charities. This takes a lot of time and work, and when the foundation is fully up and running I will tell you more. The foundation’s aim will be to promote ecological, climatic and social sustainability as well as mental health. Love/ Greta

Публикация от Greta Thunberg (@gretathunberg)

"К сожалению, все еще есть люди, которые пытаются выдать себя за меня или лживо заявляют, что они "представляют" меня, чтобы общаться с известными людьми, политиками, СМИ, деятелями искусства и так далее", — сказала Тунберг.

Ещё она отметила, что ее имя также без разрешения используют в коммерческих целях.

Поколение Греты Тунберг: в США разрешат пропускать школу для участия в протестах >>

Напомним, Грета Тунберг названа главным человеком 2019 года по версии Time, а в начале декабря стала обладательницей международной награды "За достойный образ жизни"(Right Livelihood Award).

Теги:
акции, школьники, Экологическая акция, экология, Швеция



Главные темы

Орбита Sputnik

Новости
Все новости
Все новости


Спорт
Обзоры
Мультимедиа
Запуск ракеты Булава по полигону Кура с подводного крейсера Юрий Долгорукий в Белом море
Уничтожение мира за 30 минут: 5 подлодок, способных на это - фото
Невежество или четкий план: почему освобождение Освенцима приписывают американцам
Ложь как оружие? Зачем европейцам врут о том, кто освободил Освенцим — видео
Новый состав правительства Узбекистана
Новые министры — как изменилось правительство Узбекистана

Оповещение SPUTNIK

Вы можете подписаться на оповещения от Sputnik

ПодписатьсяОтказаться