Tourists walk upstairs on a spiral staircase as they visit Taihang Mountain in Linzhou city, central Chinas Henan province, 25 October 2012. Just looking at these stairs is enough to give anyone vertigo, but they are expected to attract thousands of tourists in China. The 300ft spiral staircase has been installed on the wall of the Taihang Mountains in Linzhou to offer the thrill of mountaineering without the danger. But senior climbers beware you have to be under 60 to be allowed on the staircase. Chinese tourist officials in Linzhou, Henan province, hope the stairs will give visitors a real experience of the mountain range.