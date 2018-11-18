Смертоносная стихия: при пожаре в Калифорнии без вести пропали 1276 человек

ТАШКЕНТ, 18 ноя - Sputnik. При лесном пожаре в Северной Калифорнии без вести пропали 1276 человек, пишет РИА Новости.
-63 Dead
-63 Dead
-631 missing.
That's an increase of more than 500 missing people from yesterday. #CampFire
Сообщается, что огонь унес жизни 76 человек, в связи с чем Посольство России в США выразило соболезнования жителям штата.
We extend our most sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathy to the people of #California🇺🇸 regarding the huge amount of damage and dozens of human casualties caused by destructive forest fires#californiawildfires
Эксперты уже назвали пожар Camp самым разрушительным и смертоносным в истории Калифорнии. Стихия бушует в регионе с 8 ноября.
Также спасатели не могут справиться с двумя пожарами в южной части штата - Woolsey и Hill.
- At least 71 people dead
- At least 71 people dead
- 1,011 people unaccounted for (could include names that are duplicates or have different spellings)
- 47,200 people still evacuated
- Over 12,000 structures destroyed
- 146,000 acres burned
- 50% contained
Свыше 300 тысяч человек эвакуированы. Президент США Дональд Трамп объявил в штате режим крупного стихийного бедствия.