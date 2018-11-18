14:21 18 Ноября 2018
Узбекистан
русўзбo’z
Прямой эфир
  • RUB121.79
  • EUR9374.66
  • USD8271.27
Поиск

Смертоносная стихия: при пожаре в Калифорнии без вести пропали 1276 человек

© AFP 2018 / Josh Edelson
В мире
Получить короткую ссылку
2210

Президент США Дональд Трамп объявил в штате режим крупного стихийного бедствия.

ТАШКЕНТ, 18 ноя - Sputnik. При лесном пожаре в Северной Калифорнии без вести пропали 1276 человек, пишет РИА Новости.

​Сообщается, что огонь унес жизни 76 человек, в связи с чем Посольство России в США выразило соболезнования жителям штата.

​Эксперты уже назвали пожар Camp самым разрушительным и смертоносным в истории Калифорнии. Стихия бушует в регионе с 8 ноября.

Также спасатели не могут справиться с двумя пожарами в южной части штата - Woolsey и Hill.

​Свыше 300 тысяч человек эвакуированы. Президент США Дональд Трамп объявил в штате режим крупного стихийного бедствия.

По теме

Страшный рекорд: самый сильный пожар в США привел к гибели 42 человек
Теги:
Пожар, Калифорния, США



Главные темы

Орбита Sputnik

  • Здание Верховного суда Азербайджана, фото из архива
    А судьи где?

    Количество судей в Азербайджане в пересчете на численность населения ниже европейских стандартов, заявил председатель Верховного суда республики.

  • Места силы: где искать мистические точки Минской области
    Места силы

    Куда современные белорусы ходят с жертвоприношениями, где просят избавить от слепоты, подарить хорошего мужа и облегчить роды, разбирался Sputnik.

  • Георгий Мурадов
    Взаимный интерес

    По каким вопросам Крым и Абхазия начнут сотрудничать уже в ближайшее время, рассказал зампредседателя Совета министров Республики Крым.

  • Премьер-министр Молдовы Павел Филип, архивное фото.
    С критикой не согласен

    Премьер-министр Молдовы заявил, что резолюция Европарламента, критикующая ситуацию в республике, является политическим документом.

  • Дом Стенбока
    Серьезный удар

    Премьер-министр Эстонии Юри Ратас признал факт кризиса в правительстве республики из-за ситуации вокруг соглашения ООН о миграции.

  • Встреча президента РЮО с депутатами Госдумы РФ
    Опасное соседство

    Строительство в Грузии аэродрома НАТО и биолаборатории беспокоит Южную Осетию, заявил президент республики Анатолий Бибилов.

Новости

Все новости
Все новости

Спорт

Обзоры

Мультимедиа

Советская мода: главные тренды ушедшей эпохи
Необычное явление природы — «грязная гроза» — было снято на видео в чилийской Патагонии
"Грязная гроза" - вот как выглядит уникальное соединение пепла с молнией
Рогун - в цифрах

Соцсети

pages/Sputnik-Узбекистан/955496944515054