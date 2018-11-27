Дочь актера Джеки Чана вышла замуж за женщину

ТАШКЕНТ, 27 ноя - Sputnik. Дочь голливудского актера Джеки Чана - Этта У Чжолинь – вступила в брак с канадской моделью Энди Отом. Об этом сообщает газета South China Morning Post.
19-летняя Этта опубликовала на своей странице в instagram фотографии с своей собственной свадьбы. На фото она со своей новоиспеченной супругой держит свидетельство о браке. Подпись под фотографией гласит: "Связана любовью и законом в день своей свадьбы".
United by love & law ♡ On our wedding day~ . . . If you never give up on love and you put all your heart into the family youve dreamed of, an open mind and warm heart will guide you to happiness. We have been in the persuit of happiness the day we were born. Abused as children who never felt love, we have so much to give. We have concorcured our fears, accepted our faults, and now we understand that the people who hurt us are hurting still. We have all been hurt but if you can dream of love, you can find it. Love is kind, it does not judge. Love is both strength and weakness. Love can make change. Love wins! ♡ #lovewins #gaymarriage #lgbtq #fightforwhatsright #love #iloveyou #teamlove
Ранее девушка сообщала, что ее семья весьма негативно отреагировала на известие о том, что она начала близкие отношения с женщиной, поэтому влюбленные переехали в Канаду, обвинив родителей-"гомофобов".
♡ Back to Hong Kong as Wife & Wife ♡ Love has opened our eyes, opened our minds, and our hearts can feel whole. With this love, comes unbelievable strength and confidence to ignore our own pain, shut down our ego, and know exactly who we are and what we want. We will power on with positivity so that other voices who are silenced can finally embrace their inner truths. @ettazen has given me the gift of being my true self and it's so hard to explain the change I feel. I'm no longer scared, I no longer have to find coping mechanisms to get through an hour of the day. My whole life I thought I was toxic, she made me realize I was surrounded by negativity. Now that its gone, this new feeling has taken over and I now know I deserve just as much as the world has to offer. And guess what? WE ALL DO! ♡ THE NEW GENERATION DESERVES MORE! Feel the love we have to share, we can all get there. ♡♡♡ Happiest day of my life ♡♡♡ #lovewins #gaymarriage #lgbtq #fightforwhatsright #love #iloveyou #teamlove
Джеки Чан - один из самых популярных героев боевиков в мире, он известен своим акробатическим боевым стилем, комедийным даром, а также использованием всевозможных подручных средств в боях. Снялся в главных ролях более чем в 100 фильмах и является одним из наиболее знаменитых азиатских актёров.
