Губы из бриллиантов попали в Книгу рекордов Гиннесса

ТАШКЕНТ, 17 янв - Sputnik. Бриллиантовые губы Чарли Октавии из Австралии попали в Книгу рекордов Гиннесса, сообщается на официальном сайте.
По словам стилиста, сначала на губы нанесли черную матовую помаду, а затем с помощью клея для накладных ресниц приклеили алмазы.
Всего на губах у модели было 126 бриллиантов на полмиллиона долларов.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Since we are so close to the end of the year I thought I would start sharing some of my 2018 highlights and working with over $750,000 worth of real diamonds from @rosendorffdiamonds and setting the World Record for Most Valuable Lip Art is not only a years highlight but a career one!! 🙌💎 My Stunning and very patient model @charlie.octavia.photo looks incredible doesnt she!! >>Swipe for the close up of the lips!