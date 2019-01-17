15:01 17 Января 2019
Узбекистан
Бриллиантовые губы

Губы из бриллиантов попали в Книгу рекордов Гиннесса

Всего на губах у модели было 126 бриллиантов на полмиллиона долларов.

ТАШКЕНТ, 17 янв - Sputnik. Бриллиантовые губы Чарли Октавии из Австралии попали в Книгу рекордов Гиннесса, сообщается на официальном сайте.

По словам стилиста, сначала на губы нанесли черную матовую помаду, а затем с помощью клея для накладных ресниц приклеили алмазы.

Всего на губах у модели было 126 бриллиантов на полмиллиона долларов.




