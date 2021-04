Создана "самая белая краска" в мире — она способна изменить жизнь на Земле

There's white paint...and then there's WHITE paint⚪🎨



This 'whitest-ever' paint reflects 98% of sunlight as well as radiating infrared heat into space—reducing need for air conditioning❄️ #ThisisCool solution for buildings!



Read more from @guardian→ https://t.co/oKv4DeAxVk pic.twitter.com/kOalDvDHFO