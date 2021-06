В Австралии найдено животное, считавшееся вымершим в XIX веке

Using genomic data, we show the extinct Gould’s mouse has been hiding in plain sight for over 100 years. The Shark Bay mouse, or Djoongari, will be synonymised under the scientific name 𝘗𝘴𝘦𝘶𝘥𝘰𝘮𝘺𝘴 𝘨𝘰𝘶𝘭𝘥𝘪𝘪. Image courtesy of Trustees of @NHM_London, 📷 C. Ching /7 pic.twitter.com/tpteFVKrhu