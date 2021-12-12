Узбекистан
Волшебные снимки северного сияния
Волшебные снимки северного сияния
Удивительные разноцветные огни в северном небе всегда завораживали людей. Предлагаем вам фотоподборку победителей конкурса фотографий северного сияния "Northern Lights Photographer of the Year 2021".
фото, мультимедиа , конкурс, конкурс фотографий

Волшебные снимки северного сияния

22:00 12.12.2021
Удивительные разноцветные огни в северном небе всегда завораживали людей. Предлагаем вам фотоподборку победителей конкурса фотографий северного сияния "Northern Lights Photographer of the Year 2021".
© Foto : Marybeth Kiczenski / Northern Lights photographer of the year 2021

Победители фотконкурса "Northern Lights Photographer of the Year 2021"

Победители фотконкурса &quot;Northern Lights Photographer of the Year 2021&quot; - Sputnik Узбекистан
1/12
© Foto : Marybeth Kiczenski / Northern Lights photographer of the year 2021

Победители фотконкурса "Northern Lights Photographer of the Year 2021"

© Foto : Mike Karpov / Northern Lights photographer of the year 2021

Победители фотконкурса "Northern Lights Photographer of the Year 2021"

Победители фотконкурса &quot;Northern Lights Photographer of the Year 2021&quot; - Sputnik Узбекистан
2/12
© Foto : Mike Karpov / Northern Lights photographer of the year 2021

Победители фотконкурса "Northern Lights Photographer of the Year 2021"

© Foto : Larryn Rae / Northern Lights photographer of the year 2021

Победители фотконкурса "Northern Lights Photographer of the Year 2021"

Победители фотконкурса &quot;Northern Lights Photographer of the Year 2021&quot; - Sputnik Узбекистан
3/12
© Foto : Larryn Rae / Northern Lights photographer of the year 2021

Победители фотконкурса "Northern Lights Photographer of the Year 2021"

© Foto : FRøydis Dalheim / Northern Lights photographer of the year 2021

Победители фотконкурса "Northern Lights Photographer of the Year 2021"

Победители фотконкурса &quot;Northern Lights Photographer of the Year 2021&quot; - Sputnik Узбекистан
4/12
© Foto : FRøydis Dalheim / Northern Lights photographer of the year 2021

Победители фотконкурса "Northern Lights Photographer of the Year 2021"

© Foto : David Oldenhof / Northern Lights photographer of the year 2021

Победители фотконкурса "Northern Lights Photographer of the Year 2021"

Победители фотконкурса &quot;Northern Lights Photographer of the Year 2021&quot; - Sputnik Узбекистан
5/12
© Foto : David Oldenhof / Northern Lights photographer of the year 2021

Победители фотконкурса "Northern Lights Photographer of the Year 2021"

© Foto : Jeroen Van Nieuwenhove / Northern Lights photographer of the year 2021

Победители фотконкурса "Northern Lights Photographer of the Year 2021"

Победители фотконкурса &quot;Northern Lights Photographer of the Year 2021&quot; - Sputnik Узбекистан
6/12
© Foto : Jeroen Van Nieuwenhove / Northern Lights photographer of the year 2021

Победители фотконкурса "Northern Lights Photographer of the Year 2021"

© Foto : Filip Hrebenda / Northern Lights photographer of the year 2021

Победители фотконкурса "Northern Lights Photographer of the Year 2021"

Победители фотконкурса &quot;Northern Lights Photographer of the Year 2021&quot; - Sputnik Узбекистан
7/12
© Foto : Filip Hrebenda / Northern Lights photographer of the year 2021

Победители фотконкурса "Northern Lights Photographer of the Year 2021"

© Foto : Amy J. Johnson / Northern Lights photographer of the year 2021

Победители фотконкурса "Northern Lights Photographer of the Year 2021"

Победители фотконкурса &quot;Northern Lights Photographer of the Year 2021&quot; - Sputnik Узбекистан
8/12
© Foto : Amy J. Johnson / Northern Lights photographer of the year 2021

Победители фотконкурса "Northern Lights Photographer of the Year 2021"

© Foto : Stefano Astorri / Northern Lights photographer of the year 2021

Победители фотконкурса "Northern Lights Photographer of the Year 2021"

Победители фотконкурса &quot;Northern Lights Photographer of the Year 2021&quot; - Sputnik Узбекистан
9/12
© Foto : Stefano Astorri / Northern Lights photographer of the year 2021

Победители фотконкурса "Northern Lights Photographer of the Year 2021"

© Foto : Marshall Lipp / Northern Lights photographer of the year 2021

Победители фотконкурса "Northern Lights Photographer of the Year 2021"

Победители фотконкурса &quot;Northern Lights Photographer of the Year 2021&quot; - Sputnik Узбекистан
10/12
© Foto : Marshall Lipp / Northern Lights photographer of the year 2021

Победители фотконкурса "Northern Lights Photographer of the Year 2021"

© Foto : Aleksey R. / Northern Lights photographer of the year 2021

Победители фотконкурса "Northern Lights Photographer of the Year 2021"

Победители фотконкурса &quot;Northern Lights Photographer of the Year 2021&quot; - Sputnik Узбекистан
11/12
© Foto : Aleksey R. / Northern Lights photographer of the year 2021

Победители фотконкурса "Northern Lights Photographer of the Year 2021"

© Foto : Jacob Cohen / Northern Lights photographer of the year 2021

Победители фотконкурса "Northern Lights Photographer of the Year 2021"

Победители фотконкурса &quot;Northern Lights Photographer of the Year 2021&quot; - Sputnik Узбекистан
12/12
© Foto : Jacob Cohen / Northern Lights photographer of the year 2021

Победители фотконкурса "Northern Lights Photographer of the Year 2021"

