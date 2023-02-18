Узбекистан
рус
Sputnik УзбекистанрусSputnik ЎзбекистонўзбSputnik Oʻzbekistono’z
Фото
https://uz.sputniknews.ru/20230218/32368668.html
Праздник красоты: в Токио зацвела сакура – фото
Праздник красоты: в Токио зацвела сакура – фото
Токио стал одним из первых японских городов, где зацвела сакура.
2023-02-18T21:00+0500
2023-02-18T21:07+0500
фото
япония
красота
природа
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews-uz.com/img/07e7/02/12/32366877_0:318:3073:2046_1920x0_80_0_0_75f790755c5da0b1f244f69be7072a26.jpg
Sputnik Узбекистан
info@sputniknews-uz.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik Узбекистан
info@sputniknews-uz.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Новости
ru_UZ
Sputnik Узбекистан
info@sputniknews-uz.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews-uz.com/img/07e7/02/12/32366877_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7ea10c30f86e06b7e4a7e67cdc840ebb.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik Узбекистан
info@sputniknews-uz.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
фото как цветет сакура в японии токио зацвела сакура цветение сакуры сакура как выглядит где растет праздник новости новость
фото как цветет сакура в японии токио зацвела сакура цветение сакуры сакура как выглядит где растет праздник новости новость

Праздник красоты: в Токио зацвела сакура – фото

21:00 18.02.2023 (обновлено: 21:07 18.02.2023)
Подписаться на
НовостиTelegram
Токио стал одним из первых японских городов, где зацвела сакура. Цветение этого дерева привлекает толпы туристов каждый год. Самые красивые кадры этого явления - в нашей фотоленте.
© AFP 2023 / Yuichi Yamazaki A woman poses for photographs under a cherry blossom tree at Shinjuku Gyoen park in Tokyo on February 18, 2023. (Photo by Yuichi YAMAZAKI / AFP)
Цветение сакуры в парке Синдзюку-Гёэн в Токио, Япония - Sputnik Узбекистан
1/7
© AFP 2023 / Yuichi Yamazaki
© AFP 2023 / Yuichi Yamazaki People take photographs of a cherry blossom tree at Shinjuku Gyoen park in Tokyo on February 18, 2023. (Photo by Yuichi YAMAZAKI / AFP)
Цветение сакуры в парке Синдзюку-Гёэн в Токио, Япония - Sputnik Узбекистан
2/7
© AFP 2023 / Yuichi Yamazaki
© AFP 2023 / Yuichi Yamazaki A woman poses for photographs under a cherry blossom tree at Shinjuku Gyoen park in Tokyo on February 18, 2023. (Photo by Yuichi YAMAZAKI / AFP)
Цветение сакуры в парке Синдзюку-Гёэн в Токио, Япония - Sputnik Узбекистан
3/7
© AFP 2023 / Yuichi Yamazaki
© AFP 2023 / Yuichi Yamazaki A woman poses for photographs under a cherry blossom tree at Shinjuku Gyoen park in Tokyo on February 18, 2023. (Photo by Yuichi YAMAZAKI / AFP)
Цветение сакуры в парке Синдзюку-Гёэн в Токио, Япония - Sputnik Узбекистан
4/7
© AFP 2023 / Yuichi Yamazaki
© AFP 2023 / Yuichi Yamazaki People walk under a cherry blossom tree at Shinjuku Gyoen park in Tokyo on February 18, 2023. (Photo by Yuichi YAMAZAKI / AFP)
Цветение сакуры в парке Синдзюку-Гёэн в Токио, Япония - Sputnik Узбекистан
5/7
© AFP 2023 / Yuichi Yamazaki
© AFP 2023 / Yuichi Yamazaki A man poses for photographs under a cherry blossom tree at Shinjuku Gyoen park in Tokyo on February 18, 2023. (Photo by Yuichi YAMAZAKI / AFP)
Цветение сакуры в парке Синдзюку-Гёэн в Токио, Япония - Sputnik Узбекистан
6/7
© AFP 2023 / Yuichi Yamazaki
© AFP 2023 / Yuichi Yamazaki A mother and a child play under a cherry blossom tree at Shinjuku Gyoen park in Tokyo on February 18, 2023. (Photo by Yuichi YAMAZAKI / AFP)
Цветение сакуры в парке Синдзюку-Гёэн в Токио, Япония - Sputnik Узбекистан
7/7
© AFP 2023 / Yuichi Yamazaki
новости
Политика
В мире
Экономика
Общество
Миграция
Культура
Спорт
Колумнисты
Аналитика
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. Все права защищены. 18+
Лента новостей
0