В Минобороны прокомментировали слухи о закупке у США беспилотников

US Defense budget bill for 2022, would allocate $260 million for Peshmerga forces in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and $177 million for Syrian Kurds and al-Thawra force



$5 million will be allocated to the Peshmerga to buy AeroVironment RQ-20 Puma UAVs.