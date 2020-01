Посольство РФ ответило на заявление США об освобождении Освенцима американцами

Auschwitz was liberated by Americans, according to @USAmbDenmark,@usembdenmark.

What does it mean @statedept @secpompeo? We asked you not to erase the memory of #Auschwitz liberators - #RedArmy soldiers. Now you “substitute” Soviet soldiers with🇺🇸

Shameful #WWII History Rewriting pic.twitter.com/uXreWIFMD3